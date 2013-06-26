All-Pro Bail Bonds Now Offering Helpful Advice During Graduation Season

Solana Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- All-Pro Bail Bonds is now offering helpful advice during graduation season. During June, college students around California will be celebrating four or more years of hard work and dedication by going out and partying all over the state. Some may be partying with friends and families, while others enjoy this exciting time in their lives by getting a little carried away. All-Pro Bail Bonds would like to take this time to advise graduates to be wary of the law and remain safe this summer. Students who do not party responsibly, may face legal trouble and need money for bail in San Diego, or other areas in California.



During these endless summer weeks of freedom, public intoxication becomes a prevalent crime amongst graduates in California. People will be attending large, exciting parties in San Diego, Oakland, Redwood City, Fresno, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose and other various communities. People should remember that during this celebratory time, the officers of the law will be keeping a close eye on party-goers, and remain vigilante during the early hours of the morning. Public intoxication, a usually citable offense, can be treated more seriously if people resist arrest from an officer. Driving while under the influence is much more serious and police will have a close eye on the roads to make sure everyone is safe.



If someone has been arrested for resisting arrest, DUI, misdemeanor battery, felony assault, or any other violent crime, they should contact All-Pro Bail Bonds for assistance. A bail bond is a viable option in these special circumstances, and All-Pro Bail Bonds offers 24-hour online services throughout the week. With on-call availability, bondsmen are ready to assist those in their time of need, any time of day. Due to many recent graduates’ unstable financial situations, All-Pro Bail Bonds assists friends and family to obtain release of custody for the graduate.



About All-Pro Bail Bonds

All-Pro Bail Bonds is the fastest growing retail bail agency in California. The company offers 15 offices throughout California, including San Diego, San Francisco and Oakland. The company offers courteous professionals who are prepared to help during any situation, any time of day or night. No matter what time of day people need a bondsman, All-Pro Bail Bonds offers 24 hour service, every day of the week. Hassle free service has been the company’s key to success over the years. For free bail information, please call 888-997-4215.



For more information on All-Pro Bails Bonds, please visit http://www.allprobailbond.com/.