All-Pro Bail Bonds Now Offers Informational Blogs on Their Website

One of the most common rights, that may be difficult for people to understand, is the 8th Amendment. The laws can be confusing, but it is a constitutional right that a person, who has been arrested and charged with a crime, be granted release from custody on reasonable bail. The purpose of bail is to ensure that the accused will show up in court when he or she is required. When determining whether a bail is excessive, courts of law consider three major criteria.



The seriousness of the crime charged will be considered in determining the set price of the bail. First degree murder will be found too serious to grant bail, but lesser crimes should grant reasonable bails depending on the other criteria. The ties the defendant has to the community will also be considered. The greater ties to the community, such as having lived there for a long time, close family relationships and a job, the more likely it is that the defendant will not flee and will show up for court appearances. If the defendant is less likely to flee, there will be a reasonable bail set. Also, the defendant’s financial situation will be considered. A court may find a $1000 bail too low for a rich person, but too high for a poorer person.



Explaining bail laws such as the 8th Amendment is just one of the services All-Pro Bail Bonds provide when assisting people. All-Pro Bail Bonds want to ensure that every interaction with a customer is personal, comfortable and hassle-free.



