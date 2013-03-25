All Search Engines PageOne Ranked Customizable Website "Best Bankruptcy Attorney in Saint George Utah" Up for Immediate Lease

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- On the news! In Saint George UT and OFC Marketing today announced the immediate “For Lease” availability of their All Search Engines PageOne Ranked Customizable Website “Best Bankruptcy Attorney in Saint George Utah”. According to the sources, the “Best Bankruptcy Attorney in Saint George Utah” website is targeted for one local bankruptcy attorney specifically servicing clients in Saint George Utah area. Executives of OCF Marketing confirmed that their PageOne Ranked “Bankruptcy Attorney In Saint George UT.com” site achieved its ranking through white-hat, organic, natural, green methods and that no paid advertising is, was, nor will it be used in the PageOne ranking process. Interviewed on the occasion, a spokesman of the company stated, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our revolutionary service that can change the fortunes of specific local bankruptcy attorney business. Our unique service will instantly get them more clients and business leads in literally a matter of a few hours, which would otherwise be lost to its competition simply because of poor online presence.”



The service is priced at around $5000 yearly of which a first and last month’s rent is charged as initial deposit. The businesses have the option of paying the yearly rent in advanced or as monthly rent. If yearly rent is paid in advanced the company grants a huge 20 percent discount. Satisfaction is guaranteed. According to the sources, the service includes guaranteed page one ranking permanence, weekly and monthly maintenance, monthly submission to over 700 search engines, claiming and optimizing each business’ Google Places , Yahoo and Bing Places listings as well as using latest smart phone applications for the search engines’ results. OCF guarantees not to create nor rank other bankruptcy attorney websites thereby providing exclusivity in the service.



About OFC Marketing

OFC Marketing, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV is a division of Optimized Cash Flow in business since 1998. The company provides new, innovative and cutting edge SEO Services that guarantee its clients achieve immediate PageOne search engines ranking results.



Media Contact:

Francisco De La Chesnaye

702 605 0220

Mail@OCFMarketing.com



Websites:

http://bankruptcyattorney.insaintgeorgeut.com/

http://insaintgeorgeut.com/

http://ocfmarketing.com/