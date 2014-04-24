All Star Driver Education Expands Into Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Michigan based driving school, All Star Driver Education, announces its expansion into the Las Vegas, Nevada market. With their Las Vegas driving school, All Star Driver Education now has driver training offered in eight different states across the country. According to company president, Brent Wall, he saw a need in the Las Vegas area for a top-quality program since the Clark County School District began eliminating driver's education from its schools.



Wall stated, "of all the driving schools in Las Vegas, we intend to be the go-to company for Nevada teens seeking the certification to obtain their Nevada driver's license." Wall continued, "although we're new to town, we've actually been teaching driver's education since 1997 so we definitely have a lot of experience behind us."



All Star Driver Education not only teaches private behind-the-wheel lessons, they offer the DMV required 30-hour teen driving course and a new 15/5 program that allows student to bypass the 30-hour classroom or online instruction for a 15-hour class and 5-hours behind-the-wheel. Wall believes this diversity in driver education options will propel the company to become the premier Las Vegas driving school.



To learn more about All Star Driver Education, visit their website at: http://allstardrivingschool.com



Media Contact :



All Star Driver Education

500 N. Rainbow Blvd #300

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 907-9919

info@allstardrivingschool.com

http://allstardrivingschool.com