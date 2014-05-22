All Star Jumper Rentals Adds Exciting New Inflatable Products to Its Inventory

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- All Star Jumper Rentals, LLC., announced the expansion of its inventory of inflatable event rental products. To supplement the variety of inflatable slide rentals in Anaheim CA and other products that it has previously offered, the company has added a number of inflatable climbing walls, obstacle courses, and other less-commonly stocked items. This bolstering of its offerings reinforces the company's position as the clear leader in these rental options in Southern California and is part of what will be a sustained program of expansion and investment.



"Our success over many years at providing fun, safe rentals throughout Southern California," company representative Bruno Moreno stated, "has left us in a position to create the deepest, most extensive rental inventory anywhere. The new additions to our product list will give our customers even more options when it comes to hosting truly memorable parties and events." Inflatable bounce houses have become a common fixture at children's parties in the United States over the course of the past twenty years, as they provide a special, but affordable, source of amusement for attendees.



At the same time, the manufacturers of these structures have developed a number of innovative new alternatives, like the inflatable rock climbing walls that All Star Jumper Rentals has recently acquired. Securing one of these distinctive rentals can help party and event organizers set their own productions off from others which center on more common amusements. Event rentals from All Star Jumper Rentals, as well as all other products from the company, are vetted for safe design before being added to the company's inventory. In addition, the company works to maintain the highest standards of inspection, cleaning, maintenance and repair, so that the products it offers are the safest available anywhere.



"When it comes to All Star Jumper Rentals bounce house rentals Anaheim CA locals know we're the best source. We've also leveraged our years of experience as the region's top party rental company," Moreno added, "to attain the same position with regard to event rentals in general. We're just as capable of providing everything needed for an exciting corporate morale-building retreat as we are for a memorable child's birthday party." In addition to supplying the wide variety of inflatable party amusements that have made it so well known, All Star Jumper Rentals also offers folding chairs, tables, audio systems, and other event-focused paraphernalia that can be needed to supplement its inflatable products. It has supplied some of the largest and best-received corporate and charity events in the state in recent years, and continues to expand its offering to even better serve customers of this sort, as well.



All Star Jumper Rentals, LLC., is fully insured and registered with all relevant authorities. Its products are approved for use in city parks throughout its service area, and the members of its staff are trained in the best practices and safety procedures related to all of its rental offerings. Customers interested in the company's products may receive quotes on rentals, including for the recent additions to its inventory, through its website or by phone.



About All Star Jumper Rentals, LLC

Southern California's leading source for inflatable and other amusements, as well as event equipment in general, All Star Jumper Rentals, LLC., is a fully insured and certified rental provider. The company's commitment to safety, a continually-expanding inventory, and customer service and engagement have seen it grow into one of the most trusted in the state.