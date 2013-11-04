All Star Websites Expands Template Selection of Web Page Maker

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- All Star Websites, a renowned name when it comes to providing web site building, domain name, web hosting and web design services, today announced the introduction of a range of new templates for clients to choose from within their web page maker software. The addition of new templates to the website builder will make it easier for users to build a website that suits their individual needs and preferences. The web page maker is easy to use and allows one to start and create a professionally designed website in just a matter of minutes.



When contacted, Jennifer Feller, the Vice President - Media Relations, All Star Websites said, “These new templates expand our selection and provide even more choice to those customers who wish to start a website.” She also added, “All Star Websites is committed to doing everything we can to make it easy for customers to build the professional website they want whether this is their first website or their fiftieth!”



According to sources, the company offers several webmaster tools as well including tools that enable a user to have their website get listed in search engines, email marketing, online calendar, private Domain registration, hosted exchange email and local internet advertising among others. Users can build a website with the help of different services offered by All-star that include word press blog hosting, web design services and ecommerce web design to name just a few.



Websites play a very important role in increasing the leads and developing businesses. A website is an excellent way to build trust among customers. Finding an affordable service provider that offers quality designs as well is not easy. All Star Websites offers its services at affordable prices to customers. Users can also get valuable domain names, web hosting and storage services at All Star Websites.



All Star Websites provides a fast, affordable and easy way for beginners and experienced webmasters to start and build a professionally designed website in just minutes. The company is providing a wide range of services to customers since 2004.



About All Star Websites

All Star Websites provides tools for beginners and experienced users to build and develop a website. The All Star Websites website building software makes it easy for anyone interested in starting a website to create a professional website presence with just a few clicks of the mouse. Other services offered by the company include domain name registration, web hosting and website design. The company’s website can be found at http://allstarwebsites.com



Media Contact:

All Star Websites

mediarelations@AllStarWebsites.com

Scottsdale, AZ

480-624-2500