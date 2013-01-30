All That Glitters Announces Great Prices for Gold in Portland

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- For over 25 years All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans has been serving the Portland community providing excellent services in jewelry, jewelry loans and other fine services Oregon’s Pacific Northwest residents have relied upon for all these years.



With a focus on quality service, low pricing and great selection, All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans is the Portland pawn shop that customers have been taking their jewelry, gold and other items to get the best deals. Also, customers benefit from the low, competitive pricing where much of the merchandise is heavily discounted.



It’s no secret that gold has skyrocketed in value over the past few years. All That Glitters is state licensed and features a trained staff that will evaluate and offer some of the best prices in Portland. Within minutes, customers can walk in with their gold and walk out with cash in their hands.



The first thing customers notice when viewing the high quality jewelry selection is the remarkable low discount prices, often 50% or less on all the jewelry in the store. All the merchandise is well researched by the staff to provide accurate value and pricing. The goal is to sell the jewelry in the store, not keep it for show.



There is also a jewelry layaway program for those who want to break up their payments without having to use their credit cards. The layaway program is a perfect complement to the already low prices found at All That Glitters. If customers have jewelry they would like to sell or take out a loan, these services are provided as well with fair rates and high quality service. Plus, the loan department will consider other valuable items for collateral to secure the best loan terms possible.



All That Glitters also offers complete jewelry repair that keeps customer’s jewelry bright and beautiful for years to come. From polishing to remounting to replacement, All That Glitters offers high quality work at low prices that are estimated before customers spend one dime, plus all the work is guaranteed.



All That Glitters is proud to be an active member of both the National Pawnbrokers Association and the Oregon Pawnbrokers Association, providing all the pawnshop service you expect with an emphasis on customer service, high quality and low, competitive pricing.



Licensed, bonded and insured, All That Glitters meets and exceeds the standards of pawnshops by providing for their customers as close to a retail experience as possible while emphasizing wholesale or below pricing.



All That Glitters is family owned and operated which further ties them to the Portland area offering experienced, personal service where decisions are made quickly by experts in their field. Located at 12200 SE Division in Portland, you can also find All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans online at http://www.ATGJewelry.com, contact them by phone at 503-761-9699 or email at atgse@comcast.net.



About All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans

All That Glitters is a family owned and operated business serving Oregon’s Pacific Northwest with more than 20 years of experience in the fine jewelry industry. We are a member of the National Pawnbrokers’ Association and our local Chamber of Commerce. We strive to provide total pawn broking services to everyone in a courteous professional manner and that every customer is treated in the friendliest and fairest way possible.



Established: 1995



