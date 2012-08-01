All That Glitters: Best for Buying and Selling Gold Items

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- Jewelry loans are a convenient alternative to personal loans or mortgages for people who are looking for immediate cash. The convenience is in the fact that these loans can be obtained much faster than other types of loans and the disadvantage is that the borrowers are subjected to credit checks, even if they are obtaining loan on their own jewelry. The easier and more convenient alternative to obtaining gold jewelry loans through banks and financial institutions is to obtain a loan through an established Pawn broker. There are no credit checks when one is availing a private gold loan.



All That Glitters is a jewelry, loan and pawn broking company in Portland and Salem and has been in existence for just over two decades. It is a family owned business and a reputed member of the National Pawn Brokers’ Association and also the local chamber of commerce. All That Glitters maintains all the traditions of pawn broking but have also incorporated modern, customer friendly ambience and loan products. All That Glitters also lends money on pawned items. Gold, Silver and Platinum are the regularly accepted items but the company accepts all types of items and products for pawn. They will provide an instant assessment and estimation of the value for the pawned item.



Apart from this, All That Glitters buys and sells gold items and jewelry. The company offers instant evaluations and cash for items that people want to sell. These items are then repaired, polished and then displayed for sale for prospective buyers in the offices. The advantage that the company offers for seller of items is competitive prices for jewelry and items and hassle free processing. It is ideal for people who are looking for instant cash and are viable alternatives for financial loans.



Purchasing a gold item or jewelry from All That Glitters is also a beneficial proposition because the prices are well below the market standards because they have been previously owned. At the same time, the company ensures quality of the items sold to ensure good value for money paid by the customers.



There are other professional financial services offered by the company and to know more about them, please visit the company website - http://www.atgjewelry.com/



The company can also be reached via email at hr.atginc@comcast.net. Phone numbers are listed below:



Portland: (503) 761-9699 and (503) 247-1019

Salem: (503) 362-9939

Tigard: (503) 968-9510