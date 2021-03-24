All That Glitters Is Gold with QuickBooks Enterprise

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- QuickBooks Enterprise is an ERP solution that can handle over 100,000 customers and vendors, with up to 30 users.



QuickBooks Enterprise is ideal for businesses with annual revenues of more than $1 million and 20 to 250 employees. QuickBooks Enterprise can easily host up to 1 million accounts for customers, vendors, and employees combined.



QuickBooks Pro, on the other hand, is ideal for the service industry business as sales can be tracked, while bills can be paid and cheques can be written directly from the software. Products sold, monies owed, and payment times can easily be tracked. QuickBooks Pro is recommended for businesses with revenues up to 1 million. Pro can support up to three users with the option of purchasing two additional licenses



QuickBooks Premier is often used for manufacturing, retail, wholesale, professional services, contractors and non-profit organizations. QuickBooks Premier is ideal for businesses with revenues under 1 million and holds less than 20 employees. QuickBooks can range from $300 to $600 as a one-time fee. However, because Enterprise is a subscription-based model, there could be ongoing costs with three tiers -Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each plan varies in terms of features, number of users, and pricing.



For three users, theSilver plan costs $2310 per year, $2657 per year for the Gold plan for three users, and $3003 per year for the Platinum plan for three users



QuickBooks Desktop Pro costs a one-off purchase of $399.99 and QuickBooks Desktop Premier costs $649.99.



QuickBooks Pro and Premier are built upon a smaller version of the Sybase database, therefore there are list limitations for Employees, Customers, Vendors and Other Names. Individually, each of these four lists is limited to 10,500 names. The combined limitation for all of these names is 14,500.



"Many personal and small businesses realize that they do not need the Enterprise version of QuickBooks if they do not exceed 14,500 products, customers or vendors. QuickBooks Pro, Premier, or QuickBooks Online delivers the same results at a much affordable price," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech's conversion service can convert a QuickBooks Enterprise file to Pro or Premier in its entirety, and with zero loss to information. Data is accessed directly, hence there are no restrictions on what can and cannot be converted.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Enterprise Conversion Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/quickbooks-enterprise-uk-conversion/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk