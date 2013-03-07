All That Glitters Jewelry Reinvents the Pawn Shop with Customer-Focused Website

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- All That Glitters Jewelry and Loans , a company that provides cash for jewelry as well as loans, now features an online presence where its services are detailed and physical locations listed. With five locations, the company is designed around the concept of tending to the customer’s needs. Service is similar to that of a retail store rather than a traditional pawn shop.



The company’s five locations are open seven days a week. They buy wholesale jewelry and gold, silver, or platinum, plus offers loans. Jewelry is sold at discount prices, starting at 50% off retail prices the company’s staff researches. More than just a pawn broker , All That Glitters employs on-site jewelers who repair, clean, and polish any type of jewelry. They also work on mounting, stone replacement, plating, chain and bracelet soldering, clasp repair, earring back changes, and watch battery replacement.



Jewelry loans are also available with an exchange of merchandise. Once turning in an item, the company’s staff evaluates it and discusses the value it provides for a loan. These loans are held for 60 days and are subject to a variety of terms. Loans can also be exchanged for electronics and video games, guitars, and firearms.



The company also has a jewelry layaway policy, with layaways good for 90 days and requiring a 20% down payment. Information on a stone replacement guarantee, refund policy, and trade up policy is also available on the All That Glitters Jewelry and Loans website.



About All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans

An established, licensed, bonded, and insured business established in 1995, the Portland pawn company adheres to the regulations of the industry. It examines all items for function and serviceability, and also checks with local police departments to ensure models and serial numbers do not appear in their databases. All transactions which take place, in addition to personal information, are kept confidential.



The comprehensive website makes it easy to read and understand the company’s policies. For sale and wanted jewelry listings on craigslist can also be directly accessed, giving dealers and anyone wanting to sell or buy jewelry a place to go and save time.



Visit http://www.atgjewelry.com for more details on All That Glitters Jewelry and Loans, its pawnshop locations, and the company’s range of services.



All That Glitters Jewelry & Loans

12200 SE Division

Portland, OR 97236

Business Phone: 503-761-9699

Email: atgse@comcast.net

www.ATGJewelry.com