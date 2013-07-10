All the Sales Launches 16 New Designer Brands, Offering Consumers an Economical Way to Dress in the Latest Fashion

Byron Bay, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- James Kitchener, owner of All The Sales , announced that Australia’s leading online shopping destination has launched 16 new designer brands on its sales network. Consumers can now save up to 90 percent off the regular retail price of the most highly sought designer brand clothing.



“We are excited to be offering an even greater range of sales on Australia’s favourite designer brands,” said Kitchener.



The online shopping venue is known around the globe, providing consumers with an array of daily deals and significant savings that allows them to dress fashionably for any occasion. All The Sales’ cheap dresses online in Australia provide shoppers with economical style. The new lines join existing favourites that include All The Sales’ Charlie Brown dresses , Quicksilver, StyleTread, Box13, Boohoo and Bonds.



For fitness aficionados, new brands include gym and sportswear for men and women by Brasilift, and sportswear by RunStopShop. Men can find the perfect choice of underwear, sleepwear or swimwear at Dugg. Casual and business wear for large and tall men is available at Ron Bennett Big Mens, and business wear and accessories are available at Jermyn Street Shirt Company.



All The Sales has added a wealth of new shopping opportunities for women featuring fun fashions and accessories by Freez, bags and shoes by Cinori, and stylish fashions for day and night by Gosh Celebrity Fashion. Mollini has fashionable footwear ranging from casual sandals to sky-high heels.



Shoe Sales has an exclusive collection of footwear for casual and formal settings, along with shoes for brides. Women can find frocks, bags, accessories and fragrances to suit their personal style at Leona Edmiston. Pants, tops and fun casualwear are all featured at Millers and OzSales.



Gilt encompasses shoes, clothing and accessories for the whole family. Papinelle has sleepwear and underwear for adults and children, along with handmade items for the bath. Zodee is also new to All The Sales, with plus sizes, maternity and swimwear for women, and fashions for men, children and babies.



Fans can follow the firm on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AllTheSales , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AllTheSales , and on Pinterest at http://pinterest.com/allthesales . Visitors to the site can register to receive exclusive sales alerts, price reductions, promotions and information on rewards programs.



The addition of the 16 new brands at All The Sales provides consumers with additional ways to obtain their favorite designer styles and dress fashionably at a fraction of the cost. All The Sales is a leading shopping destination, known worldwide for offering consumers a one-stop location for fashion, footwear, fragrances and accessories for the entire family.



Kitchener can be reached by phone at +61 (02)8006 4645 or email at james@allthesales.com.au. For more information, visit the website at http://www.allthesales.com.au



About All The Sales

All The Sales is Australia’s leading online shopping destination for designer clothes at up to 90 percent off the retail price. Daily sales are offered on Australia’s favourite designer brands. The site features clothing, footwear, accessories and fragrances for the entire family from 250 premiere brands.



Media Contact:

James Kitchener