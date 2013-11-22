All Things Crystal Announce Availability of Preciosa's Annual 2013 Holiday Christmas Ornament

Scottdale, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- When it comes to decorating the Christmas tree, every family or homeowner with a tree wishes to display the most exquisite and sophisticated ornaments to bring out their true colors and present their festivity for the holidays. To start a holiday tradition or to keep the tradition going, All Things Crystal is pleased to announce the Preciosa 2013 Annual Christmas Ornament is now available. As the name indicates, this ornament is precious and features an elegant blue and white crystal that will illuminate the tree.



The Preciosa 2013 Christmas ornament is made with the finest quality of Bohemian crystal glass, straight from the Czech Republic and forms the shape of a snowflake. The Preciosa logo is displayed on each of the seven crystals in the ornament and the ribbon shows the year 2013 to serve as a remembrance every holiday season. With a high quality and intricate crystal design, this ornament is available at the low price of $84.87—15 percent off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price—with free shipping across the country. The ornament will be shipped in a secure package to ensure it arrives without damage.



As the holidays are quickly approaching and many individuals are yearning to get their holiday shopping out of the way, All Things Crystal has beautifully structured and handcrafted crystals that make the perfect holiday gift. Whether purchasing the Preciosa Annual Christmas ornament for a friend or family member, or interested in jewelry for a loved one or significant other, customers can find all the crystal items they’re looking for to make the holidays extra special this season.



To celebrate the holiday season, All Things Crystal is offering an exclusive promotion to their valued customers. Those who make a purchase before December 22 will receive a 5 percent discount coupon. This offer is not in circulation and those that wish to take advantage of these savings must enter coupon code “stnick5” at checkout. Whether the order totals $50 or $500, there is no limit on the quantity of purchase for the coupon.



For more information about the Preciosa 2013 ornament, or to inquire about the special promotion with the “stnick5” coupon code, please call All Things Crystal at 1-800-845-0782 or visit their website to browse the extensive inventory today.



About All Things Crystal

Founded in 2006 by Frank Smodic, All Things Crystal features hundreds of the highest quality crystal jewelry at reasonable prices. It is a family-run online business that strives for ultimate customer satisfaction on each and every figurine. Working hand-in-hand with a number of manufacturers across the globe, All Things Crystal offers exclusive crystal products, from earrings to pendants, ornaments, figurines, and glassware.



For more information about the products offered, please visit http://www.allthingscrystal.com/.