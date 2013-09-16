All Things Curtains: Cotton, Silk, Muslin and Wools… the Curtain Factory Outlet Has It All

North Finchley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- The Curtain Factory Outlet is "The" shopping destination when it comes to curtain fabric and ready-mades. They have more than half a million meters of fabrics throughout 7 warehouses in North London. They offer trade prices to the public and huge discounts are up for the taking if you buy whole rolls. Besides curtains and fabrics, they also have a dedicated floor for accessories such as tracks, poles, blinds, etc. There's also a separate building dedicated only to ready-made curtains. The staff at the warehouse are helpful and always ready to offer expert advice and guidance to customers.



"It's all about choice and prices! I must admit that our online store contains only a small number of our products. To see the whole range of our curtains and fabrics, you really need to visit our warehouses in North London. Our warehouses are open to the public 7 days a week and we offer free car parking. Customers are surprised at the huge range of curtains and fabrics we have on offer. As well as the wide range of choices, our products are sold at trade prices. This is a genuine claim and customers can see for themselves, that our prices are often 40% to 50% lower than high street retailers." the spokesman continued.



Many top designer brands can be bought from the store at trade prices, starting from £6.99/sqm. At times, there's a separate section that is filled with ready-made curtains of all sizes for just £9.99 per pair and top designer brands for just £2.99. The Curtain Factory Outlet also offers a service to fit, hang and install curtains. A complete making up service for curtains and blinds for the makeover of your home.



"When you place an order through our website, we ship your order in 24 hours. We ship goods all over the world including New Zealand, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Ireland, Spain, and the USA," added the spokesperson.



About The Curtain Factory Outlet

The Curtain Factory Outlet is an importer, exporter and retailer, specializing in high quality curtain fabric, ready-made curtains. The company also sells accessories such as curtain lining, cushions, heading tapes, curtain poles, tie backs, tracks, and other products related to curtains.



To find out more, visit, http://www.curtainfactoryoutlet.co.uk