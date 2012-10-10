All Things Real Estate Inc. Endorses Legal Shield for Seamless Insurance Services

Princeton, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- All Things Real Estate Inc. of Minnesota, known in the property sales industry for their corporate mission of helping financially distressed clients, has expressed their support for Legal Shield, an innovative legal service plan company that provides affordable consultation services and access to accomplished law firms to protect ones legal rights.



Steven Triebernig, CEO of All Things Real-Estate Inc. shared his experience with Legal Shield: “As an owner of a real estate company in Minnesota, I come across so many legal issues needing to be answered I have spent countless dollars on calling my attorney for so many years. But at a cost of US$150.00 per hour, it has begun to affect my bottom line. I also work with families from all over the US, helping them prevent foreclosure and save their home. Because my services are free, I needed legal advice that would not break the bank.



A personal friend of Steve, Brian Hilbrands an independent associate for Legal Shield, introduced him to the service. “It is like having a major law firm on retainer but much more affordable,” Steve said. “Once you invest US$27.00 for the first month and US$17.00 a month after, you can call and talk to an attorney anytime.”



Steve contacts Legal Shield when he needs to prepare wills, write letters to collectors, landlords, credit card companies, mortgage companies, among many others, for All Things Real-Estate and their homeowner clients. “There is no contract and the service is great!” continued Steve. “I used it twice in the first month.”



But the service Legal Shield provides Steve is not limited to real-estate related issues. “I had my attorney send a letter to my college about US$1,117.00 I did not feel I needed to pay. The college is working on a resolution now. I also looked into starting a new corporation and it was great to be able to call an attorney that specialized in corporations.”



As an entrepreneur, Steve Triebernig is trained to spot opportunities from needs and crises. “I look at things that I worry about as an opportunity to get the worry out of my life. I was worried about my car breaking down on the side of the road, so I purchased AAA. I worried about other drivers not having insurance, so I purchased Underinsured Motorist coverage. Just in case one of my real estate agents makes a mistake, I purchased Errors in Omissions insurance. Now I was worried about legal expenses, so I purchased Legal Shield. Now I am free to do what I enjoy without worry stunting my ability to grow my business, spend time with my family and have a better life.”



To learn more about All Things Real Estate’s services, visit http://www.allthingsreal-estate.com.



About All Things Real Estate

All Things Real Estate, nominated in April 2012 for Better Business Bureau’s Integrity Award, is known for their fair treatment of customers and their transparency when it comes to informing their clients of policies such as the above. Through the capable know-how of a team of dedicated and professional real estate agents, the company provides customers all possible options as they buy or sell properties, or try to keep their property from being foreclosed.