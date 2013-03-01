All Trade Schools Considers Selling After 10 Years of Helping Prospective Students

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- In the last ten years finding information about trade schools and career training colleges has changed considerably. In the past there were a limited number of websites offering this type of information, now however there are a lot of very similar websites available.



In addition to brick and mortar schools, online learning options have gone from a small niche with a poor reputation to being a fully endorsed part of most prestigious colleges’ curriculums. Throughout that time, All Trade Schools has been providing information and insight to prospective students to help them to make informed decisions on various career programs available to consider.



All Trade Schools is currently considering two options, to sell its web presence to a competitor in order for them to take advantage of its longstanding history, or to redevelop the site from the ground up to reflect the changing needs of a radically more diverse user base.



The site, which currently offers information on programs to become anything from an X-Ray technician to an aviation maintenance technician to an emergency medical technician, is weighted toward people interested in two year career colleges and schools as well as some four year schools.



A spokesperson for All Trade Schools explained, “Things have changed a lot in the last ten years in the career training and education niche, with a lot more website competition continually entering the market to help potential students find information about schools. We know we have to take action to secure All Trade Schools’ future, but what form that action will take is still being considered. We are open to offers from potential buyers to take advantage of the authority and longevity of this web presence, but we’re also looking at changing our focus to exploit different niches. Only time will tell.”



About All Trade Schools

All Trade Schools provides information on career schools including those that offer online and distance learning programs. The site also includes directory listings of most two year public and some private career schools and colleges. For more information, please visit: http://www.alltradeschools.com/