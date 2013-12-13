All-Travel Celebrates 30 Years of Creating Travel Dreams by Preparing for 2015 Luxury World Cruises

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- On the eve of 2014, All-Travel, an online luxury cruise and travel company, is already planning to spend its 30th year anniversary looking ahead to world cruises 2015 offerings.



There is a lot to look forward to in 2015 for luxury cruise travelers. Whether it is a 14 night cruise on Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Mariner through the Australia and New Zealand waters or the global and historical 108 day voyage set to circumnavigate the world with Crystal Cruises, All-Travel is helping people find the ideal cruise experience. Africa, Northern Europe, South America, the Canary Islands or the Bahamas are just a few of the exotic destinations with port of calls for 2015 cruise luxury travel.



All-Travel specializes in leisure and business travel and continues to prove their ability to retain a high level of customer satisfaction by delivering extraordinary levels of service to its clients. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company maintains a strong connection with customers through their expert travel consultants who stay with their customers from the moment they book a cruise, tour, or resort to the end of the experience.



The luxury travel online company provides a team of specialists who cover any destination and every type of vacation. They know this is what sets them apart from online booking companies and creates loyalty for travelers throughout the world. Their personal approach to travel planning has helped the company build a reputation of excellence over their 30 years in business. “We are not a call center, nor a booking engine. We are real people with real knowledge dedicated to helping you get the most out of your vacation and your budget,” says President Eric Maryanov, “it is our main goal to connect directly and personally with our clients and provide the best solutions and professional recommendations for any vacation, big or small.“



While All-Travel consultants are experts in building a superior travel experience by land or sea, this year All-Travel.com is emphasizing the 2015 World cruises - the jewel of luxury travel and the quintessential “journey of a lifetime.” Travelers can find a sampling of the varied cruises available on their website All-Travel.com. All-Travel’s membership with Signature Travel Network - America's oldest retail travel cooperative - enables the company to bring their customers the most competitive travel prices and special amenities.



About All-Travel

All-Travel, an online luxury cruise and travel enterprise is preparing for its 30th year making travel dreams reality. All-Travel specializes in leisure and business travel planning and retains a high level of customer satisfaction by delivering extraordinary levels of service to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.all-travel.com.