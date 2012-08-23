All Trucking Jobs Launches New Trucking Job Board

Pelham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- In order to help combat the truck driver shortage, All Trucking Jobs has launched a new trucker specific online job board. Unlike many other online job searches, this one will only show jobs related to truck driving or the trucking industry. Additionally, this application concentrates on local and regional driving employment.



Says owner Lee Rodgers, "The new job board is already growing and we are getting more and more requests for new functionality from the trucking companies. Every listing in the job search is for an actual carrier hiring drivers right now and probably 95% are for local or regional trucking jobs."



All Trucking Jobs helps truckers find truck driving jobs with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking employment opportunities with carriers that are hiring now and help drivers find truck jobs across the country by using advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



For more information, visit All Trucking Jobs or view the Trucking Job Board