All Trucking Jobs Launches New Video Series

Pelham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- With the truck driver shortage growing every day, All Trucking Jobs has launched a new video series to help individuals considering a trucking career understand issues and practices from the company point of view.



According to owner Lee Rodgers, "While not officially recruiters, we are definitely in the recruiting business and work with carrier recruiters every day. That is why we decided on the title for the series. The reason we decided on this approach is because there are so many ask the trucker types of series out there but very few from the other side of the house. We believe this approach will help to give prospective truck drivers a leg up when dealing with a carrier or recruiter. We even have a special form right on the page to let people suggest a question or topic for a new video."



The first video in the series covers the top question the company receives from new prospects considering a career in trucking. The next installment will cover best practices for filling out an online driver application.



All Trucking Jobs helps truckers find employment with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking job opportunities with companies that are hiring now and use advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



For more information, visit http://www.all-trucking-jobs.com/AskTheRecruiter.asp?ID=88



The first video can also be viewed here: Top 10 Reasons to Start a Trucking Career