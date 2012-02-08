All-You-Need W-2 Application: Halfpricesoft.com Released EzW2 for Small Business at $39

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2012 -- EzW2, the W-2 preparing, printing and e-filing software from halfpricesoft.com is known for affordability and ease-of-use. For this 2012 tax season, Halfpricesoft.com launched the new $39 basic version W-2 software for small business users. This edition can print unlimited W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper with laser printer. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.



EzW2 users do not need to purchase the expensive red-ink W2 forms any more if they have a laser printer. EzW2 software provides employers and HR managers the completed W-2 and W-3 reporting solution with no hidden cost.



“Tax issues are the single most significant set of regulatory burdens for most small firms. We believe W2 software should be simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com



The affordable, super-simple, custom streamlined W2 & 1099-misc form printing software - available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp - was designed with end users in mind. New users can download and try it for free with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp