Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

An investor, who purchased shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Allbirds, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Deadline: June 12, 2023.



San Francisco, CA based Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally.



On or around November 3, 2021, Allbirds conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 20.2 million shares priced at $15.00



Then, on March 9, 2023, after trading hours, Allbirds, Inc. issued a press release announcing "a strategic transformation plan to reignite growth in the coming years, as well as improve capital efficiency, and drive profitability" after falling short of expectations. In a separate press release, Allbirds announced the impending departure of its Chief Financial Officer.



On March 9, 2023, Allbirds, Inc also held a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results. On the call, Joseph Zwillinger, the Company's Co-CEO, explained that Allbirds' poor results were driven in part by the fact that Allbirds "overemphasized products that extended beyond our core DNA." As a result, he explained, "some products and colors have had narrower appeal than expected" and "[b]ecause we were spending significant time and resources on these new products that did not resonate well, we underinvested in our core consumers' favorite products."



Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) declined to as low as $1.03 per share on March 15/16, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Allbirds, Inc. was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings, that the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products, that Allbirds, Inc. was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal, that underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



