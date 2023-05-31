Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on June 12, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on June 12, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD).



Investors who purchased shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 12, 2023. NASDAQ: BIRD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) common shares between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Allbirds, Inc. was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company's core offerings, that the Company's non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company's core products, that Allbirds, Inc. was underinvesting in its core consumers' favorite products to push the Company's newer products with narrower appeal, that underinvesting in Allbirds' core products was negatively impacting the Company's sales, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



