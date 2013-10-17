AllCapeAndIslands.com - an All Inclusive Online Community for Cape Cod and the Islands

Harwich, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- With its iconic lighthouses, pristine waters, inviting trails, wind-kissed beaches, Cape Cod has always been an attractive destination for vacationners and local residents. By way of a newly launched website, the Cape Cod experience is now available at everyone's finger tips.



A brainchild of Ralph Jolibois, the new website is an all-inclusive online community, and guide for locals, and people visiting the cape. This site can assist cape cod tourists with finding beaches, lodging, fun activities, great restaurants, and anything they need to maximize their Cape and Island experience, and stay connected with others who feel the same.



"This new venture is a Cape Cod lover's dream – Whether someone lives on the Cape year round, or visits every summer they will always feel at home on AllCapeAndIslands.com", said Ralph Jolibois.



With so many sections dedicated to help visitors browse through the site, ones should consider the icon-rich table-styled drop down menu found under the On the Menu bar. Simple button-like labels will take visitors to an array of picks to suit their fancy.



The website offers many membership benefits; such as posting a blog or journal and socializing with fellow Cape Codders on several possible platforms. One additional benefit to members is that they can also become a vendor of products targeted to the Massachusetts themed on-line community.



The layout is easy to navigate, and features deals, Cape Cod artists, a business directory and a marketplace teeming with possibilities. The Upcoming Event menu keeps site visitors abreast of future events; including fireworks shows, festivals, parades, concerts, other entertaining activities and more features to up any codder's merriment quota. Find out about the happenings of Nantucket and the famed summer colony known as Martha's Vineyard, and other favorite locales by browsing through AllCapeAndIslands.com.



For more information, great deals, or to start planning your next Cape Cod vacation, please visit



http://www.allcapeandislands.com



All Cape And Islands Community

Contact: Ralph Jolibois