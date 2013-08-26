AllCDKey.com Has Started Accepting CD KEY Pre Orders for Several Exciting Online Games

Los Gatos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The world of online games is evolving very fast and all game publishers keep releasing new series of games or updated versions of existing games to offer a plethora of opportunities to the worldwide gamers. The website is now accepting pre-orders for the CD key of the games of FIFA 14, A Realm Reborn, Saints Row IV, Splinter Cell Blacklist, The Bureau and other such games which are going to be released very soon.



For those gaming enthusiasts for whom the wait time would be driving them impatient, the website offers an opportunity to book the CD Key of a particular soon to be released game in advance and wait for the official release date of the game. The site offers authentication CD keys for all these forthcoming games and assures of the most affordable prices. The spokesperson of the site reveals, “There are two main benefits or placing a pre-order. One will start playing the game as soon as it is released and also great prices are guaranteed.”



Thus, placing a pre-order can be a sensible decision, as a player can get hold of a particular game before anybody else and can develop the necessary gaming skills at a faster pace. The spokesperson further states, “Once a game is out, everyone will rush for it. This may take an unexpectedly long time to process the orders. Thus, it’s always better to place a pre-order and avoid the rush time.”



For all the gaming enthusiasts from across the world the site is bringing this pre-order offer with an objective of helping them to enjoy the games as soon as they hit the internet world. The site promises express delivery and their customer care executives are always available to address any issue related to activation of keys. One can place a pre-order for one of the games of his/her choice and can experience the thrill and excitement of the game as soon as it releases. To see the list of the games available for a pre-order or to place a pre-order for any game, one may visit the website http://www.allcdkey.com



About AllCDKey.com

AllCDKey.com offers various CD keys and game time cards for the convenience of game players. They are also accepting pre-orders for several exciting games that are soon to be released. All players get fast transactions in a safe and secure environment with a 24-hour customer service for assistance in case of any difficulty in placing order or using the activation keys.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Ms. Emma

Telephone: (1)-408-898-4825

Email: support@allcdkey.com

Website: http://www.allcdkey.com