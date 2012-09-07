Allchalets.com Launched, Directly Connects Holidaymakers to Private Ski Chalet Owners

Sofia, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Startup based out of Bulgaria, Allchalets.com connects holiday makers directly to private ski chalet owners; launches new travel portal. The site offers comprehensive rental and holiday related information, reviews and contact info of European and North American private Chalets.



In a move to reinvent the ski holiday industry allchalets.com has introduced a new model which allows holidaymakers to contact ski chalet owners and negotiate on their ski accommodation directly. The website aims at satisfying both the holiday makers and the ski property owner by giving both an array of booking options. ”Unlike conventional holiday market, All chalets - ski accommodation is a competitive yet small market full of private chalet owners. We are confident, one-to-one contact between a holiday maker and owner is a better alternative than the conventional approach. Therefore we are focussing mainly on content aggregation and giving owners multiple software suites to better manage their properties“ quoted Mr. Mike Gallagher, media spokesperson for allchalets.com in response to the business model of the company.



In a short period, the site has already received rave reviews from some of UK's leading ski holiday forums. When asked about the vision of the company, Mr. Gallagher responded "We aim to become the largest portal for ski chalet rentals direct for self catering chalets. As we saw with our study of Ski chalets in Meribel, the market is full of one property ski apartments. Our comprehensive suite would help these private chalet owners to market and maintain their ski properties in ways like never before without losing control of who rents their properties and for how much! By connecting private ski chalet owners directly with holiday makers we can increase bookings for chalet owners while at the same time offering cheap ski holidays to skiers and snow boarders. "



In terms of the product-launch mix, he informed that the site already features ski chalet rentals in Europe, Canada, and the USA with United Kingdom, France, Austria, Switzerland, USA and Canada being the leading markets. When asked about their focus from the point of view of budget he said “We offer both catered chalets and self catered ski chalets, including both luxury and budget ski chalets and ski apartments." Mr. Gallagher informs "Our top European ski resorts for chalet rentals are Morzine ski chalets, Chamonix, Val d'Isere, St Anton and Meribel."



He added "Premier properties like our Chamonix chalets are in high demand as the ski properties are located at high altitude in the Alps and have ski runs up to 3845 m giving snow sure skiing.” Most of the properties, He says provide luxuries such as hot tubs and heated swimming pools along with round the year accommodation and activities like walking, mountain biking, hiking, climbing, white water rafting, kayaking and paragliding.



About Allchalets Ski Accommodation Inc

Parent company of http://www.allchalets.com, the start-up is latest on the tech-cum-travel scene in Bulgaria. The site has been launched to much critical acclaim and has been growing steadily. The site features private ski apartments, ski holidays and chalets to rent in Europe and North America. The founders of Allchalets.com have extensive experience in travel industry and are avid ski holiday makers themselves.



