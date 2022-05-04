Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed over Takeover by Berkshire Hathaway

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- An investor in shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Alleghany Corporation by Berkshire Hathaway.



Investors who purchased shares of Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) and currently hold any of those Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that Alleghany Corporation failed to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders.



New York based Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. On March 21, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A; BRK.B) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) announced they have entered into an agreement under which Berkshire Hathaway will acquire all outstanding Alleghany shares for $848.02 per share in cash.



The plaintiff seeks additional disclosures make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction and temporary halt the takeover until additional disclosures are made.



Those who are current investors in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



