Allen TX Chiropractor Tree of Life Chiropractic Celebrates over a Decade of Providing Care

Allen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Tree of Life Chiropractic, an Allen TX chiropractor that provides people from all over the region with outstanding and effective care, is currently celebrating their 10-plus year anniversary.



In addition, the Allen TX chiropractic office recently introduced a new business model called medical integration; this will allow them to integrate chiropractic, physical therapy, massage therapy and allopathic care by their MD—all in one convenient location. To keep up with their ever-expanding group of patients, the chiropractic clinic has also just hired a new Adjusting Doctor and MD.



From people who are dealing with painful whiplash or other accident-related pain and those who have chronic back or neck pain, to people who are suffering from a herniated disc and much more, the caring and experienced staff at the Allen chiropractor office are ready and able to help. The number one ranked chiropractor in the Allen area has had excellent success helping people become pain free and keeping them that way for good.



For example, unlike conventional medicine, which typically treats disease once it has set in, Tree of Life Chiropractic takes a much more proactive approach to overall health. They emphasize improving their patients’ health and well-being, which in turn may reduce their risk of pain and illness. In addition, their state of the art chiropractic techniques are extremely advanced and effective.



“Never in the history of chiropractic have we been able to provide the level of help and expertise that now exists,” said Dr. Kenneth R. Wilson II, a chiropractor at Tree of Life Chiropractic, adding that these newer correction methods are even safer, more comfortable and more effective than ever before.



“I want you to get more out of life with the Tree of Life. Give us a call and let me see how I can help you.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Tree of Life Chiropractic is welcome to visit their website at any time; there, they can read more about the doctors who work there as well as the top-notch services they provide.



About Tree of Life Chiropractic

Tree of Life Chiropractic serves residents of Allen, Fairview, Lucas, Sachse, Wylie, Plano, and McKinney, Texas. The office specializes in back pain, neck pain, spinal decompression, spinal stenosis, herniated disks, whiplash, and work/car accident injury pain relief. Located in Allen Texas, Tree of Life Chiropractic has been helping people get rid of their pain from all different types of conditions for over 10 years. For more information, please visit http://www.treeoflifetx.com



Tree of Life Chiropractic

309 S Jupiter Rd., Suite 100

Allen, TX 75002

(214) 547-7234