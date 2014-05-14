Allen, TX Real Estate Home Market Experiencing Exceptional Growth

The Colony, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- With the marked growth of real estate and housing development Allen, Texas has emerged as one of the most sought after areas for home buyers in North America. This beautiful city has several attractions including museums, Allen Event Center and Premium outlets for everyone to enjoy. Some of the major reasons that make Allen a popular city for living include inspiring cultural arts, environmentally conscious neighborhoods and outdoor parks among others. The residents of Allen enjoy a great community environment, schools and local businesses.



The city of Allen was rated as one of the best places to live by CNN Money Magazine in the year 2010. The city is also in the list of top ten growing cities with one of the highest population growth rates in North Central Texas. This developed town is a 30-minute drive away from downtown Dallas and has its own symphony, malls, a ballet, and many more attractions. The city has its own minor league hockey team as well. Allen is ranked among the ten safest cities of United States for third time in the past four years. A recent article titled ‘Top 10 Allen, Texas Subdivisions ranked by Home Sales’ was recently published online and provide rankings of subdivisions in Allen, Texas area for the most desirable neighborhoods.



When contacted, Elayna Rose, one of the residents of Allen said, “This beautiful city is also good for people who love shopping and if your preferred method of exercise is walking from store to store, Allen is home to 5.5 million square feet of retail space."



Forbes magazine also listed Allen among the top 25 best retirement places across the globe. Some of the reasons confirmed by magazine include low cost living, low crime level, median prices of house and good tax climate. City of Allen is known to provide its services on the basis of values that include respect, people first, deliver, integrity and excel or "serving with P.R.I.D.E."



About Allen, Texas

Allen is a beautiful city in North Central Texas. Currently the city is getting amazing response by real estate experts and home owners due to its features and attractive locations.



About DFW Team Realty

DFW Team Realty can help you find houses for sale in DFW, McKinney, Frisco, Plano, Coppell, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas. Find the best deals and real estate rebates available to assist you with your home search. Visit our website for free market research tools, home value reports and other useful real estate information.



Contact Information



Contact Person: Bob Baesmann

Contact Number: 972-978-8800

Email id: bob@dfwteamrealty.com

Website: http://www.dfwteamrealty.com