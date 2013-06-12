Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. Market Share Analysis - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. Market Share Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. market share information in four key market categories - Lithotripters, Mammography Equipment, C-Arms and X-ray Systems. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. operates in - Diagnostic Imaging and Nephrology and Urology Devices.
- Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - India
- Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Lithotripters, Mammography Equipment, C-Arms and X-ray Systems.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - Asia-Pacific .
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, General Medical Merate S.p.A., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, I.M.S. Internazionale Medico Scientifica, Planmed Oy, Carestream Health, Inc., Medical Technologies Ltd., AMICO JSC, Metaltronica S.r.l., ELECTRON Ltd., Cintec Medical Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Gilardoni, Mindray Medical International Limited, Canon Inc., Apelem Espana SA, Dornier MedTech GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG, EDAP TMS S.A., Direx Systems GmbH, HealthTronics, Inc., Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., Direx Medical Systems Ltd.
