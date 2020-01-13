Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Allergic Rhinitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Rhinitis affects about 40% of western populations, and 25–50 % of patients with Rhinitis are non-allergic.

2. Allergic Rhinitis prevalence peaks around the age of 16–24 and decreases in the subsequent years up to the age of 65–70.

3. Allergic Rhinitis affects nearly 60 million people in the United States, with approximately 80% of those diagnosed with the disease developing symptoms before age 20 years.



"Allergic rhinitis prevalence for the male-female ratio was 1.25 in children, 0.80 in adolescents and 0.98 in adults."



Allergic rhinitis can be treated in various ways; medications, home remedies and alternative medicines. Medications include use of antihistamines, decongestants, eye drops and nasal sprays, immunotherapy and Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT). The use of antibiotics and nasal surgery is not recommended. The second- generation of antihistamines (nonsedating) are preferable to inhibit sedation and other severe effects that are associated with the older, first-generation antihistamines.

The mainstay of allergic rhinitis treatment is Intranasal corticosteroids. Its mechanism is that it decreases the incoming of inflammatory cells and preventing the release of the cytokine, thereby reducing inflammation of the nasal mucosa.

Histamine is in an early allergic response. The first-generation antihistamines cover brompheniramine, chlorpheniramine, clemastine, and diphenhydramine (Benadryl). When compared with first-generation antihistamines, second-generation antihistamines have a better adverse-effect profile and cause less sedation, except cetirizine (Zyrtec). The second-generation oral antihistamines cover desloratadine (Clarinex), levocetirizine (Xyzal), fexofenadine (Allegra), and loratadine.



The key players in Allergic Rhinitis market are:

1. Inmunotek S.L.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

And many others



