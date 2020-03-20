Allergy Diagnostic Market Detailed Analysis on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC with Growing CAGR 9.8%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- An allergy is a hypersensitivity ailment of the immune system. Allergic reactions happen when a person's immune system responds to mild substances known as allergens in the environment. Allergy diagnostics includes products and tests focusing on the determination of the existence of allergens which includes peanuts, weed, grass, milk, or drugs etc. in the testers by examining the presence of antibodies developed by the immune system.



Get Access to Free sample copy: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/72



Leading Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., R-Biopharm AG, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Hycor Biomedical, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. among others.



Allergy is a widespread disease which tends to deteriorate with time. At present, over 20% of the total population experiences the ill effects of respiratory allergies. According to American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, adverse drug reactions may affect up to 10% of the world's population and affect up to 20% of all hospitalized patients over the world. Drugs are responsible for up to 20% of fatalities due to anaphylaxis. Therefore, the use of health services has increased due to increasing prevalence of allergic diseases. Thus, increasing incidence and prevalence of allergic diseases is anticipated to positively

contribute to the growth of the global allergy diagnostics market.



Allergy Diagnostic Market Segmentation:

Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product :

Assay Kits, Consumables, Instruments and Services



Allergy Diagnostic Market by Allergen Type:

Drug Allergens, Inhaled Allergens and Food Allergens



Get Interesting Discount: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/72



Allergy Diagnostic Market by Test :

In Vivo Test and In Vitro Test



Allergy Diagnostic Market by End Users:

Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals



Allergy Diagnostic Market by Region:

-North America

-Europe Centres

-Asia –Pacific

-Rest of world



Further, the report covers:

-Conventional Allergy Diagnostic Market, based on actual product sales (US$ Million) and Product Sales Volume (Million Units)

-Market Potential Assessment

-Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment, Based on Investments

-Investment Mapping

-12+ Key Players Assessment

-Forecast Till 2030



About Market Industry Reports:

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.

Contact Us



2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com