New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is forecast to reach USD 49.57 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the increase in the prevalence of allergies among the population. The technological advancements in the healthcare industry coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the major population will drive the growth of the market. These allergic diseases can occur at almost any age, though some allergies are most likely to develop for the first time in particular age groups, especially in the geriatric population.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Omega Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux, Lincoln Diagnostics, Alcon Laboratories, HOB Biotech Group, Hycor Biomedical, and Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, among others.



Moreover, the increase in the aged population as well as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, due to increasing pollution and CO2 emissions, are some of the other factors that will fuel the growth of the market. However, expensive equipment and the lack of awareness regarding ailments for allergic diseases is projected to restrain the growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented on the basis of product into instruments, consumables, and services.



The consumables segment accounts for the largest market share of ~50% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period. The advancements in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry to detect allergic diseases in patients is the factor driving the growth of the segment.



For instance, assay kits are necessary and readily available consumables, used in life science research, drug discovery & development, and environmental monitoring.



The market is segmented on the basis of allergen type into food, inhaled, and drug.



The inhaled allergen type accounts for the largest market share of ~50% in the year 2018 and is also forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.



The increasing population and carbon dioxide emission, leading to increasing cases of respiratory allergies, will drive the growth of this segment.



The market is segmented on the basis of test type into in vivo and in vitro.



The in vivo test accounts for a larger market share of ~60% in the year 2018.



In vivo tests are widely used by healthcare and research industries since they are able to simulate realistic and clinically relevant test environment and conditions.



The market is segmented on the basis of drug class into antihistamines, corticosteroids, mast cell stabilizers, leukotriene inhibitors, nasal anticholinergics, decongestants, immunomodulators, autoinjectable epinephrine, and immunotherapy.



The antihistamines drug class accounts for the largest market share of ~20% in the year 2018.



The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare & pharmaceutical industry in this region.



Asia Pacific has been adopting and advancing itself in terms of technology, owing to the growing population; rise in the number of people suffering from allergic and respiratory diseases, and the need for better diagnostic methods.



The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, allergen type, test type, drug class, end user, and region:



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Instruments

Consumables

Services



Allergen type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Food

Inhaled

Drug



Test type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



In Vivo

In Vitro



Drug class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Decongestants

Immunomodulators

Autoinjectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



Continued…



