Allergy Diagnostics Market Outlook, Current Strategies and Growth by Top Companies: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omega Diagnostics Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Allergy is a chronic condition in which the immune system of patient reacts with allergens in the environment such as insects, pollen, foods and some medicines. Allergist diagnoses allergies with the help of skin testing or blood testing. Identification of the patient's affectability to common inhalants can be done by both blood and skin allergy tests. Allergy tests play an important role in providing reliable, proper and accurate results that reveal clearer scenario of what is the reason for allergic diseases, or what exactly is causing it. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Allergy Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global allergy diagnostic market is estimated to be over US$ 3 bn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual growth of the allergy diagnostics market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of these products which are extensively used to improve health of patients. Moreover, the growing demand for allergy diagnostics across the globe is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of this market between 2019 and 2030. The market is driven by high incidence of allergic diseases and increasing pollution in environment. However, the high price of the allergy diagnostics instruments can restrain the growth of overall market.



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., R-Biopharm AG, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens AG, Danaher Corporation, Biomérieux SA, Hycor Biomedical, Inc., Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. among others.



Allergy is a widespread disease which tends to deteriorate with time. At present, over 20% of the total population experiences the ill effects of respiratory allergies. According to American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, adverse drug reactions may affect up to 10% of the world's population and affect up to 20% of all hospitalized patients over the world. Drugs are responsible for up to 20% of fatalities due to anaphylaxis. Therefore, the use of health services has increased due to increasing prevalence of allergic diseases. Thus, increasing incidence and prevalence of allergic diseases is anticipated to positively contribute to the growth of the global allergy diagnostics market.



Air pollution is responsible for adverse health effects, mainly respiratory diseases. Diseases such as allergic rhinitis, eczema, asthma and epigenetic regulation arise due to the unfavorable effects of air pollutants. Environmental pollutants such as carcinogens, cause an increase in life environment diseases such as allergies. For instance, the environmental chemicals called Quinones which are present in Diesel Exhaust Particles (DEP) also show an adverse effect in relation to allergic inflammation. Moreover, the exposure to the small nanoparticles in the air tends to exacerbate allergic inflammations. These factors are anticipated to present a lucrative growth opportunity for the global allergy diagnostics market in the coming years.



Drug Allergens

Inhaled Allergens and Food Allergens



Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals



- To study and analyze the global Allergy Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Allergy Diagnostics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Allergy Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Allergy Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Allergy Diagnostics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



