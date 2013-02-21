Allergy Relief Book Reveals Ways to Remove Allergy Triggers at Their Source

Dayton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Allergy Relief Book: How to Defeat Your Indoor Enemies, a new e-book by Nate Austin, presents proactive strategies which allergy sufferers can use to reduce their symptoms and improve their lives. Rather than recommending pills, inhalers, and other medical solutions to alleviate symptoms, the e-book focuses on cleaning up the indoor environment to remove triggers at their source for allergy relief .



Information in the e-book covers the reasons why there is indoor air pollution and how it relates to allergies. Particles, microbes, and gases, the three main categories of indoor pollutants, are described too along with the hazards they present. Readers also gain insight into the most dangerous particles and how to get rid of them, in addition to the places where microbes hide and the gases often inadvertently brought into the home.



The book includes four strategies to combat these indoor triggers while explaining why air cleaners, air fresheners, and fragrances are not the solution. Also revealed are 22 common household products that can trigger allergy symptoms. Additional topics covered include air duct cleaning, home chemical triggers, air filters, and ways to purify all the air at home and keep it that way to avoid the need for allergy treatment .



Solutions to allergy problems at their source are the focus of the book. These are intended to help eliminate the symptoms and the need for medications, which often come with side effects such as drowsiness. Many people choose to live with the effects of allergies or seek natural allergy remedies , but a resource for finding and eliminating triggers is now available.



About Nate Austin

Nate Austin, author of Allergy Relief Book: How to Defeat Your Indoor Enemies, is the owner of Indoor Environment Solutions, a company located in Dayton, OH. Austin specializes in indoor air quality solutions, such as residential and commercial air purification systems, targeted at providing the most proactive allergy cures and asthma relief.



