Allergy Treatment Market



The prominent players in the Global Allergy Treatment Market:



ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Sanofi SA, Allergan Plc., Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech Inc.) and Others.



Key Market Trends: -



Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT) is Expected to Register a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



Subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT), is the most commonly used and most effective form of allergy immunotherapy and it is the only treatment available that actually changes the immune system, making it possible to prevent the development of new allergies and asthma.



The rising approval of immunotherapy is the major factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, recently, in 2018, one of the major market players, Stallergenes Greer received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the extension of the indication for Oralair, an allergy immunotherapy sublingual tablet, to treat patients ages 5 to 9 with grass pollen-induced allergic rhinitis.



Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to increase awareness about allergies among the population, for instance recently, in January 2018, the Ministry and the Japanese Society of Allergology opened a dedicated website about allergies. Thus, owing to the rising burden of allergies and awareness among the population the market is expected to witness high growth.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Allergy Treatment Market



North America is expected to dominate the market accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.



According to an article by Ruchi Gupta et al. published in JAMA Network Open Journal, an estimated 10.8% were food allergic at the time of the survey, whereas nearly 19% of adults believed that they were food allergic. Nearly half of food-allergic adults had at least 1 adult-onset food allergy, and 38% reported at least 1 food allergy-related emergency department visit in their lifetime. This prevalence is very high. However, the United States has a very developed healthcare System. It also invests large amounts into research and development.



Hence, US healthcare has the ability to provide treatment to nearly all of its population. Hence the US allergy treatment market is expected to cover a large share of the market.



