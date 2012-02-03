"AllFishingGames.com" Offers Fishing Fans the Chance to Enjoy their Favorite Hobby Anytime

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2012 -- Fishing is one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. Many people like nothing more than going out to a lake or river and spending a few hours trying to catch a few fish.



Fishing can also be time-consuming and involve a lot of driving and hauling of equipment. And if the weather is especially bad, even the most seasoned anglers will probably just want to stay home.



A new website is already getting a lot of attention for allowing fishing fans of all ages to experience many of the joys of angling, all from the comfort of their own home, and all completely for free.



AllFishingGames.com features over a dozen of the most popular and enjoyable free fishing games that are sure to lure in anglers who are in the mood to fish, but don’t have the time to head out to their favorite fishing hole.



“There's always a fish to catch at AllFishingGames.com, a virtual fisherman's paradise,” an article on the website said.



“We're always reeling in new fishing games for you to enjoy, so take a look through our collection and you're sure to leave with a bucket full of digital fish and a sense of satisfaction. Around here, your computer chair is your boat and your mouse is your rod as you kick back and enjoy some of the best online fishing games around.”



Using the user-friendly website is easy; the only hard part will be deciding which game to play first! Simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the selection of fishing games online.



The website’s three most popular free fishing games are shown on the right hand side of the home page. Clicking on any title will bring up the game as well as a detailed description and instructions on how to play it.



For example, “River Fishing: Mountain Fresh” is played from a first-person viewpoint with a large, detailed fishing pole in the middle of the screen. Players start by selecting from six different spots to fish in along a river. Each spot has its own look and includes realistic and familiar relaxing sounds of crickets, birds and of course, the sound of the rushing river.



About AllFishingGames.com:

At AllFishingGames.com, our mission is to provide you with all the best angling game titles on the web. We do, however, only post games that we feel you will enjoy, and avoid adding low quality games to the site. Our goal is not to post games just because they are related to fishing, but instead, to post top notch games that we think our fellow fishermen will enjoy. For more information, please visit http://www.allfishinggames.com