Allflex Announces Custom Packaging Designs for Customers This Spring

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Allflex has been providing the most cost-effective, efficient packaging designs to customers around the world, and this spring, the company plans on continuing this long-standing tradition. Allflex, a leading packaging design company, is pleased to announce they will be offering a wide variety of custom packaging designs this spring. Entire industrial and consumer markets rely on Allflex for their functional packaging products. The packaging engineering department serves many areas of the United States including Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Maryland.



When it comes to custom boxes, Allflex uses many of the best materials for functional and affordable design solutions. The company works with such materials as: Corrugated paperboard, foam (molded/fabricated), Metal, Molded Pulp and Wood. With these materials, Allflex engineer and produce packaging designs for containers, cases, partitions, tubes, sales kits, displays, shippers and many other packaging solutions.



Working with Allflex on packaging designs is easy and convenient, which is one of the many other reasons why people continue to turn to Allflex for their packaging solutions. When developing the packaging solutions, a packaging design specialist will sit down and discuss everything the customer needs for their product. Some of the questions may include the weight of the product, areas of the product that may need extra protection in shipment, whether the customer’s market is retail or industrial, if the shipment is local and more. All of this information is needed from the customer, in order the have the best experience working with Allflex.



Allflex representatives are easy to reach, via their website, email or phone. Customers can request a free consultation by filling out the online contact form, or by calling 215-789-4441. Allflex is committed to giving their customers the pathway to the best packaging solution.



About Allflex

For more than 45 years, Allflex has been providing solutions for your parts and packaging needs. There is major emphasis on design with particular attention to material selection to enable top functional performance at reasonable prices. Allflex offers a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those involving sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and if required, assembly.



For additional information, please log on to http://allflex.com/ or contact Allflex at 215-789-4441.