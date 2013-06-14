Allflex Now Offering Custom Attention Grabbing Displays and Packaging

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Having a display in mind can be one thing, but making it come to life is a whole other level. Many times business owners or the marketing department come up with these grand ideas, but have trouble or don’t know where to start. This is where Allflex Packaging Products comes into play. They help organizations design a product display that grabs the buyer’s attention that screams look at me, completing the point of purchase. Whether it is a promotional item or creative packaging needed Allflex will deliver. Now, Allflex is offering custom attention grabbing displays and packaging.



The packaging company in Philadelphia realizes that time is precious for a buyer. Therefore, when it comes to shopping for an item they want it to be quick. When buyers don’t know what they are looking for and are in a rush, they need something that will make them stop in their tracks. As they aimlessly walk up and down aisles shopping, buyers will not miss the attention getting message on the sleek and very prominent product display. Allflex will help companies gain that competitive edge with creative, attention grabbing displays that were all created in the clients mind; however they just didn’t have the means to get it done.



The professionals from Allflex will be able to suggest any recommendations they may have when it comes to the designing process such as functionality, look, durability and most importantly cost. With a prominent display, organizations will be able to see how effective these designs really are. By helping the customer make up their mind with an eye-catching packaging or display, they will guide them in making a decision, thus resulting in a sale. So, for those who have a display in mind, please give Allflex a call to see what teamwork can do – arriving at the point where the product will jump out and get the buyer.



About Allflex Packaging

For more than 45 years, Allflex Packaging Products has been providing clients with the highest quality packaging solutions due top their emphasis on packaging design. They offer a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those seeking sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and in some cases assembly.



To learn more log on to: http://allflex.com/ or contact Allflex at (215) 789-4441