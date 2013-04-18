ALLFLEX Now Offering Custom Packaging Designs That Add Value

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Businesses, no matter what industry they are in, have a difficult time selecting the right packaging solutions. For companies that manufacture industrial cooling machines, packaging design becomes a significant factor. Industrial cooling machines are heavy (some 150 pounds) and when trying to load these machines into a top opening box 36” high, back strain, other physical injuries and possible damage to the unit could happen. The last thing that is needed is for a customer to receive their cooling machine that has been damaged when being packaged for shipment. For this reason, ALLFEX is now offering custom packaging designs that can also add value.



The professionals from this custom packaging company present a new packaging design that allows the product or cooling machine to be lifted only 6” high, into a safe and secure foam cradle, which sits in a corrugated bottom tray. The foam cradle also insures that the casters are floating in the air. Now, the manufacturer of the industrial cooling machines do not have to worry about physical injuries while loading and about safe transport of their unit.



After a top foam cap is placed on the cooling machine, a corrugated top cover is placed over the unit and seats securely into the bottom tray. Plastic clips are inserted into matching cuts outs, which secure the top cover to the bottom tray. This new custom packaging design adds value because it reduces packing time, lowers packaging material costs and most importantly provides a safer way to package the units, while providing safe transportation for the cooling machines. Call today for more information on safe and secure packaging designs.



About ALLFLEX Packaging

For more than 45 years, ALLFLEX Packaging Products has been providing clients with the highest quality packaging solutions due top their emphasis on packaging design. They offer a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those seeking sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and in some cases assembly.



To learn more log on to: http://allflex.com/ or contact ALLFLEX at (215) 789-4441