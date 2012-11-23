ALLFLEX Now Offering Improved Packaging Design for Holiday Season

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- ALLFLEX has announced their new and improved packaging services that are ideal for the upcoming holiday season. The packaging company of PA has all the latest technology for promotional packaging needs. Businesses who are launching a new product or service during the holiday season can utilize this service to get their product in the consumer’s hands. The design and packaging company is proud to offer these services during the most crucial season for business owners.



For business owners who are looking to offer something new or simply launch a holiday themed packaging design, can get consumers in the shopping spirit. ALLFLEX offers CD mailers or even flash drive packs, which are their most popular examples for a businesses informational package that they may be sending out to clients. The packaging company of NJ understands that packaging gives an added value, which can help a business grow. By coming up with creative packaging, they can leave an everlasting impression and possibly strike a personal connection. The packaging design can provide numerous benefits that could grab that potential customers attention.



Custom packaging has its way of adding marketing value with the simple touch of a logo or brand image on the promotional packaging. With over 45 years of experience in the packaging design industry, ALLFLEX has been able to provide solutions and results for business owners who are looking to launch or send out any informational packaging especially during prime holiday shopping season.



About ALLFLEX

ALLFLEX Packaging Products have over 45 years of experience providing packaging solutions to satisfied customers. They are dedicated to sustainable packaging and include three stages of packaging that are shipment from supplier, plant flow process, and lastly shipment to the customer.



