Allflex Now Offering Their Services for Customized Insulated Packaging in Philadelphia

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Many individuals wish to have temperature sensitive materials shipped to a family member just as corporations wish to ship their temperature sensitive materials to stores and branches across the country. With foods, chemicals, or even electronics, Allflex Packaging Products is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for customized insulated packaging in Philadelphia.



There are different kinds of packaging products to choose from, whether it’s a flat box, a reusable case to maintain the desired temperature inside, or a molded container to keep the products fresh, customers can feel confident their food products or pharmaceutical drugs will arrive at their destination safely. The professionals will make sure the product is completely protected and Allflex, the custom packaging company in PA, will determine the density, thickness and type of insulation that is required to provide ultimate protection.



If a pharmaceutical company needs to have certain medicines or drugs shipped to a different location, Allflex will customize the shipping method and make sure the temperature stays at a certain degree in order for the drugs to still be useful and safely transported. With flu season rolling around and flu vaccines all the more common, those products need to be stored and maintain a precise temperature to allow the recipient to receive the proper treatment. As a custom packaging company in Philadelphia, Allflex specializes in meeting the needs of their clients in order to provide the best possible service.



For food and various drinks that need to retain a certain temperature in order to stay fresh and edible, the customized packaging materials are made uniquely for the project at hand as every case is different. Allflex has the personnel and solutions to allow for sustainable packaging. Whether products need to stay hot or cold, the packages will serve as an icebox or hotbox, carefully designed to allow the products a safe storage during transport without freezing or overheating.



Customers can sign up for a free consultation in order to get a better understanding of the services of Allflex and see how the company can help their shipping and packaging needs. Their solution is reliable and cost-effective. For more information, please call 215-789-4441 or visit the website today.



About Allflex Packaging

For more than 45 years, Allflex Packaging Products has been providing clients with the highest quality packaging solutions due top their emphasis on packaging design. They offer a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those seeking sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and in some cases assembly.



To learn more log on to: http://allflex.com or contact Allflex at (215) 789-4441.