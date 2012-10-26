ALLFLEX Now Offers Custom Promotional Packaging & Sales Kits

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- ALLFLEX Packaging Products provide custom packaging and sales kits that incorporate marketing strategies to optimize a company’s branding opportunity. The packaging company of PA helps those who are looking to increase sales through donation boxes and point of purchase displays.



The professionals at ALLFLEX want to ensure businesses that they are taking advantage of the multiple ways one can advertise with their products. Not only can they provide packaging designs that are attractive, but promotional sales kits such as flash drive packs and CD’s. ALLFLEX can provide packaging designs for businesses informational packages with the intent to be distributed to customers. This portrays businesses as being up to date on the latest technology to reach all customers with their promotional packaging.



One of the most important aspects in defining a businesses corporate identity is to have sales kits. ALLFLEX provides a great way for companies to distribute literature and product samples. The packaging company of PA understands that the first impression of a product or sample is important. Although the performance, durability and overall objective of the product are all things to consider, some customers are more visual buyers. That is where ALLFLEX’s packaging design plays an important role for success.



About ALLFLEX Packaging Products

ALLFLEX Packaging Products have over 45 years of experience providing packaging solutions to satisfied customers. They are dedicated to sustainable packaging and include three stages of packaging that are shipment from supplier, plant flow process, and lastly shipment to the customer.



To learn more log on to http://www.allflex.com.