Allflex Now Offers Many Solutions to Aid a Newly Developed Product

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Creating a new product or redesigning an existing one for a new line can be an extremely exciting time for a business. Then it dawns upon the organization, what will aid the sales force in making an effective presentation? How is the product going to be transported and shipped to consumers is an important aspect during the new product launch that many people forget. With that being said, Allflex Packaging Products is now here to help a customer pick out packaging to aid the newly developed product. They offer many different solutions that will ensure the safety of the product along with a professional look.



For presentations it is important to have the proper cases, and there is a vast selection to choose from when it comes to materials such as wood, metal, plastic, or even corrugated paperboard. The packing design company takes pride in offering companies’ solutions for shipping their product as well as transporting it to sales presentations. Along with shipping solutions there might be some other concerns such the interior of the shipping cases depending upon the products that need to be stored inside. Whether the item is fragile, just needs that added support or protection, Allflex will be able to recommend the proper material that will help sustain anything from being damaged or destroyed.



Whether it is a new product or a company that just wanted to update their existing sales presentation equipment, the stock cases from Allflex Packaging Products will be able to consider various solutions before choosing the best fit. Since 1967, they have been able to enhance their product line and provide customized cases and packaging for their customers. This gives them the ability to offer their services to any business looking for effective and affordable solutions. Stock cases are available but if they do not do the job, Allflex has many other options, materials, and customizations that can be made. All factors are considered during the beginning stages such as weight, fragility, quantity, and length in order to deliver custom configurations. For more information on their wide range of solutions for shipping and sales presentations cases please contact Allflex today.



About Allflex Packaging

For more than 45 years, Allflex Packaging Products has been providing clients with the highest quality packaging solutions due top their emphasis on packaging design. They offer a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those seeking sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and in some cases assembly.



To learn more log on to: http://allflex.com or contact Allflex at (215) 789-4441