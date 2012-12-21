ALLFLEX Now Offers Quick Turnaround Time for Injection Molding

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- ALLFLEX, a packaging design company, is proud to now offer quick turnaround time for injection molding that can be used for a variety of objectives. For those looking to refine their design, need new production equipment, or looking for various testing materials, they will find ALLFLEX’s injection molding perfect for their needs. No matter what stage of the process one’s business may need whether its design, production or prototypes ALLFLEX can help.



With the professional design team on hand, they have the experience in the custom packaging industry to work with every individual when it comes to creating model parts. The design process includes everything from mold designs, fasteners, to assembly procedures, which are vital when it comes to deciphering how much it is going to cost. With their extensive experience as a design and packaging company they have been able to provide businesses with a variety of products and moldings that allow their clients to achieve their goals. The engineers at ALLFLEX have the ability to produce true molded parts after receiving the 3d cad file. Businesses need not worry with this new product offer from ALLFLEX because they will work with each client to ensure the production quantity at the most cost effective pricing.



The custom packaging company is able to provide unique production parts or moldings. With their quick turnaround time it allows businesses to reduce the production time so that one’s parts arrive on time. Also, clients have the ability to choose almost any type of engineering resin. With years of innovative creations and development, ALLFLEX the packaging design company, has been able to achieve desired packaging solutions and injection moldings as quickly as possible. With their outstanding commitment to exceeding the customer’s expectations they are able to provide packaging solutions that are durable and sustainable.



About ALLFLEX Packaging Products

For more than 45 years, ALLFLEX Packaging Products has been honored to provide clients with the highest quality of packaging solutions in the industry. They offer a variety of options, materials and solutions for those seeking sustainable packaging that includes prototypes, shipment from supplier, processing and delivery of the products to customers.



