Allflex Packaging Products Now Offers Fast Turnaround Time for Both Injection Molded and Machined Parts

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Allflex Packaging Products now offers fast turnaround time on both machined parts and injection molded parts - for prototype and low to mid volume production. Allflex will design, produce, or repair the part for their valued clientele.



Choose a material, whether metal or plastic – and after the design is complete and a 3D file is done, the production will take some 5 to 7 days for delivery of this part.



If a part is to be machined, customers can choose from more than 25 different materials – from aluminum to abs.



For injection molding, there is more than 90 different resins, with a variety of finishes for prototypes or low volume production with delivery from 5 to 8 days after receipt of the 3D file.



These prototype or low volume parts are exactly the same as parts from high volume production. Their high quality parts can be used for testing materials, producing further parts, or functional testing during development.



Allflex designers are available to implement the design and to do the 3D file, the savings are something to talk about. For more information regarding the injection molded or machined parts, please call 215-789-4441 or visit the website today.



About Allflex

For more than 45 years, Allflex has been providing solutions for your parts and packaging needs. There is major emphasis on design with particular attention to material selection to enable top functional performance at reasonable prices. Allflex offers a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those involving sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and if required, assembly.



For additional information, please log on to: http//allflex.com or contact Allflex at 215-789-4441