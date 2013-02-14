Allflowersandgifts.com Offers Flowers and Gifts at Affordable Prices in Calgary, Canada

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Valentine’s Day. The day when you show your special someone how much you care, how much they mean to you. There are many ways to do, some classic, some cute, and some cool. Whichever way you choose to display your love, flowers say it best.



If you enjoy the classics, red roses definitely hit the mark. At All Flowers and Gifts, Calgary, Canada, they have many designs to choose from. Beautiful, premium long stem roses arranged in gorgeous vases and just waiting for you to add your personal card message. How many is up to you, they offer selections to fit all budgets. From the Breathtaking Beauty, which overflows with three dozen roses, to the classic and stately dozen rose arrangement, Always On My Mind, you can’t go wrong.



If cutesy and bubbly is more her cup of tea, why not the daisies and roses that comprise the Polka Dots and Posies bouquet? Or have them design a collection of alstroemeria, daisies, carnations, and other seasonal favorites in a basket with some heart ribbon?



If trendy is more your style, try a monochromatic theme. All one color is really hot, especially when you combine different shades of the same color. The Fall In Love Bouquet does just that. Gorgeous hues in plums and fuschias make this bouquet fresh and vibrant. The unconventional style and colors of the Your Majesty Bouquet is another trendy choice for your loved one. Vibrant blues, purples, and lime greens arranged asymmetrically in a vase express your love without being dated or traditional.



There are many different ways to say, “I care…” or “I love you!” The Calgary flower shop , All Flowers And Gifts, will help you say it in a way that suits you both, aesthetically and affordably. If you have a specific plan or idea in mind for your Valentine’s Day flowers , their custom design work is stunning, too.



