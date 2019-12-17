Allgreen Properties Launch Exciting Home Destination

Pasir Ris, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- Allgreen Properties has launched Pasir Ris Central, state of the art condominiums, as a part of its integrated development that will be the shining beacon of this trendy neighborhood.



Allgreen Properties is a name that has changed the landscape of real estate business in Singapore in many ways. Its flagship developments have offered everything residential and commercial property owners look for and more. On the back of its modern, power packed creations, the developer has won several awards that stand testimony to its commitment to overall quality.



And that's exactly what investors in Pasir Ris Central can expect. The integrated development has a sprawling commercial space. But along with it, there are 600 residential units of different sizes for home buyers with their unique requirements. However, they can expect the same level of sophistication and elegance from any property they choose.



Each of the units in Pasir Ris Central has been designed with comfort of residents in mind. The units will boast of a fully equipped kitchen along with classy, branded fittings in bathrooms. This kind of attention to detail is an appealing proposition to home buyers. But the amenities go well beyond the units and can be seen across the entire development.



The perfect blend of residential comfort along with commercial enterprises, the new development will also have a child care centre as well as a polyclinic. Brand new town plaza with heritage garden will be another attraction of the property, which has been developed to support and enable flourishing community living.



The strategic location of Pasir Ris Central has its own inherent advantage. Just ten minutes drive from the airport, the neighborhood is going to rise in prominence in the near future. That's because of the Terminal 5 expansion coupled with the new Jewel project will lead to further employment opportunities for people in the area.



It is also near Tampines Regional Center and Loyang Industry Estate. Connectivity for Pasir Ris will be bolstered with Cross Island linkage as it will be the interchange. The Central Greenway will serve as a connection between Tampines Town and Pasir Ris Beach and Park, making the property a hub of cool urbane living of tomorrow.



About Pasir Ris Central

