Alliance Bay Realty Unveils 100% Commission Program for California Realtors and Loan Officers

Newark, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Alliance Bay Realty, a full service real estate and mortgage brokerage service, announced that they have expanded their network to more than 200 real estate agents and over 50 broker associates. The company has adopted a new flat fee commission structure, which allows their agents and broker associates to get broker fee of $595 per transaction, both on loan transactions or real estate transactions. In addition, they provide an E&O fee of $123 per closed transaction.



Realtors depend on brokers on their commission split. When asked how the 100% commission model would appeal to real estate agent and broker associates, the Dave Dawar Lodin had this to say, "real estate agents and broker associates are taking a more active role in choosing a real estate brokerage now more than ever. Why would the real estate agents and broker associates want to pay more in commission split when they can receive 100% commission from their brokers?"



The president of Alliance Bay Realty Dave Dawar Lodin adds that most California real estate brokerages have high commission splits with its agents. However realtors agents prefer real estate brokerages that can offer them 100% commission with full brokerage support. The preference for a more hands-on approach to the choosing a real estate brokerage is also why most realtors would rather settle for 100% commission that will allow them to control their reins and spend more on marketing.



About Alliance Bay Realty

Alliance Bay Realty is a Californian real estate brokerage that offers agent 100% of their commission with no monthly fees. The company offers substantial savings to their realtors and broker associates, while providing more services than traditional real estate companies. In return the realtors and broker associates at Alliance Bay Realty have a customer's best interest at heart.



For more details, please visit http://100commissionsplit.com/.



