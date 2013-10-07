Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Alliance Data Systems Corporation - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Alliance Data Systems Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Alliance Data Systems Corporation" along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Alliance Data Systems Corporation"

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (Alliance Data) is a transaction based customer loyalty and marketing solutions provider based in the US. The company provides integrated outsourced marketing solutions such as transaction based marketing, customer loyalty solutions, database marketing services, marketing strategy consulting, analytics and creative services, and permission-based email marketing. Its products and services operate under three segments such as loyaltyone, epsilon and private label services and credit. Alliance Data facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through all consumer marketing channels, including in-store, on-line, catalog, mail, telephone and email, and mobile and social media. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications and pharmaceutical markets. It has operations worldwide. Alliance Data is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, US.



Companies Mentioned



Alliance Data Systems Corporation



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