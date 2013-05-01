Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc., Among Rare Group of Lenders Nationally Certified to Work with Military Homebuyers

Cockeysville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Cockeysville, MD April 29h - Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. has achieved the rare distinction of becoming nationally certified to work with and understand the uniqueness of mortgage lending to military borrowers after graduating from the Certified Military Housing Specialist Course, which is exclusively offered by USA Cares, Inc, a national military assistance nonprofit that gives emergency financial support to military and their families. Veterans who are interested in learning more about their options and benefits of a VA Mortgage can visit Alliance Mortgage Funding’s VA Website at http://www.vamaryland.com/ or their main website at http://www.themandisteam.com



This course aims educate lending professional on the differences in lending to the military communities by training them on the unique lifestyle circumstances often typical in the military.



The course and certification also helps lending professionals make sense of the military’s “language,” ranking and pay system, all major factors in determining how much a military member can afford to borrow.



“We are the only national organization offering this type of training,” said Peter Giusti, president of USA Cares.”It’s important for the lending community to understand to serve our nation’s military with the highest standard. They can’t do that unless they understand the military’s world and language.”



Besides educating lenders, the course gives them advice regarding foreclosure prevention in the military community – all for the purpose of better serving military customers and coaching them on how to avoid mortgage delinquencies.



About Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc.

Since 1993, Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. has been helping all their clients make all the right mortgage financing decisions, for all the right reasons. They are a locally owned and operated Licensed Maryland Mortgage Broker, providing professional mortgage counseling to Maryland and Pennsylvania home owners and home buyers mortgage needs.