Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. Earns Esteemed 2013 Angie's List Super Service AwardAward Reflects Their Consistent High Level of Customer Service

Cockeysville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. has earned the service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of the consumer review service in 2013.



"My team of mortgage professionals and I are very proud to receive the Super Service Award for 2013, especially in our first year on Angie's List," said Alliance Mortgage Funding President, Michael Mandis. "Our customer service pledge is 'We help all of our clients make all of the right mortgage financing decisions, for all the right reasons.' This award signifies that we take that pledge seriously, and our clients appreciate our dedication to serving their needs, instead of our own."



Michael Mandis is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions. Call (410) 683-1500 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation, or visit http://themandisteam.com



“Only about 5 percent of the companies Alliance Mortgage Funding, Inc. competes with in the Baltimore, Maryland Metropolitan area are able to earn our Super Service Award,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “It’s a mark of consistently great customer service.”



Angie’s List Super Service Award 2013 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie’s List, have a fully complete profile, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.



Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie’s List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality. Members can find the 2013 Super Service Award logo next to company names in search results on AngiesList.com.



Angie's List helps consumers have happy transactions with local service professionals in more than 720 categories of service, ranging from home improvement to healthcare. More than 2 million paid households use Angie's List to gain access to local ratings, exclusive discounts, the Angie’s List Magazine and the Angie's List complaint resolution service.